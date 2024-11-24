Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 24,595 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,255,000 after buying an additional 3,781,621 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after buying an additional 2,719,430 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,815,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,756,000. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,779,000.

SCHE opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

