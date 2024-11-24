WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Shares Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. 2,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

WCF Bancorp Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

