Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 526.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $142.08 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.90 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.