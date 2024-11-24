Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 7.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PG opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.64.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,693 shares of company stock worth $27,311,345 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

