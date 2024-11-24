Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $18.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $77.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

