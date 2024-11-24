Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $470,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40, a PEG ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -66.85%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

