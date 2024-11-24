Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 141 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,037 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 962.8% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

NEE stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

