Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,619 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.