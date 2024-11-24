Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 20,859 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.5% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,739,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 314,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

