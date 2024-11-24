Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 285.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.27 and a 200 day moving average of $159.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.98 and a 12 month high of $174.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

