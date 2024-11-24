Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $120.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $97.42 and a 52-week high of $121.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

