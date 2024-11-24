Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $807,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $51.08 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

