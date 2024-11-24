Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 7,522 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $25.65 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

