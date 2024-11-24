WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,976,562,000 after buying an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,168,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,381,000 after purchasing an additional 212,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,003,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,750,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,968 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,464 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.45 and a 200-day moving average of $200.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

