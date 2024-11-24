WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPHQ opened at $68.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

