WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,456 shares of company stock worth $73,405,131. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.96 and a 1-year high of $242.43. The firm has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.