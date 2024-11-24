WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 534 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.48 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.