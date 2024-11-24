WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 237.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

PSI stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $67.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

