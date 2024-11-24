Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 293,221 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,221 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $130,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $45,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OWL opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 144.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

