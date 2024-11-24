Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases Shares of 885,013 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 885,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,661,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.45% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TransUnion by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,595 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. XN LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after buying an additional 1,303,996 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after buying an additional 698,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after buying an additional 674,187 shares during the last quarter.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

NYSE TRU opened at $99.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 5.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $158,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,897 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

