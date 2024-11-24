Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 1.36% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 358,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 459,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 million, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

