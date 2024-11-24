Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Sells $200,922.28 in Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $200,922.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,378.84. The trade was a 17.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of XENE opened at $41.15 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $50.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,135 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $14,621,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 825,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 107,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,908,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

