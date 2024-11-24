Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Sells $200,922.28 in Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $200,922.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,378.84. The trade was a 17.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of XENE opened at $41.15 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $50.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,135 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $14,621,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 825,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 107,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,908,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
