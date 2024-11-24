Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Shares Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.91. 199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

