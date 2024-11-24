Xylem Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.

Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $126.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

