1,168 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $2,613,332,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in General Electric by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,257,000 after purchasing an additional 459,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 91.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,458,000 after buying an additional 457,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,249,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $612,708,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $181.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 52 week low of $94.54 and a 52 week high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

