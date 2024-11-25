1,958 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,049,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $310.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.13 and a fifty-two week high of $314.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.