4,756 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,538,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after buying an additional 55,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 37.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,954,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,449,139 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $147.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

