58,898 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.60 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

