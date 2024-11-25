6,618 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,858.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11,107.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 551,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 303,207 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,864,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,178,000 after buying an additional 289,953 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,490.33. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

