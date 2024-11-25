ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.71 and last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 45203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACIW. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03.

In related news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 673,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.