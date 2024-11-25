Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,681 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after buying an additional 318,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after buying an additional 312,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 6,154,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,869,480. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.