Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 62,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $550.50. The stock had a trading volume of 869,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,696. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.57 and a 12 month high of $552.38. The firm has a market cap of $498.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $532.72 and its 200 day moving average is $511.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

