Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 2,053,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,409,000 after buying an additional 1,328,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,550,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after buying an additional 1,187,200 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $20,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.51. 885,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,823,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

