Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,621 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.9% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $454,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,904,323,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 369,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $138.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.37 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a PE ratio of 124.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average is $154.59.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

