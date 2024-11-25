Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.94 per share, with a total value of C$178,800.00. Also, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,000 shares of company stock worth $637,050. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.02 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.86.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$144.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.10 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

