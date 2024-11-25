Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 554.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 481.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $187.60 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.34 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

