Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.54-5.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.79-6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.82 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-1.28 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.90 and a 200-day moving average of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on A

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. This trade represents a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.