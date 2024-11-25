Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $331.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

