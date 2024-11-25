Algert Global LLC Buys 4,980 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.50% of BlueLinx worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

BlueLinx Price Performance

NYSE:BXC opened at $127.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.94. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $132.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.