Algert Global LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176,509 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.19% of eXp World worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after buying an additional 107,303 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eXp World by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 16.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 183,823 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $314,766.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,943,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,954,143.94. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,218.15. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,622,482. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

