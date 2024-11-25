Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after buying an additional 1,186,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 7,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after buying an additional 941,756 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,327,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,307,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.50 and a beta of 3.36. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

