Algert Global LLC Purchases 52,659 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.14% of CNO Financial Group worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In related news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $155,500.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 631,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,698,781.96. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. This trade represents a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,560 shares of company stock valued at $720,550. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

