Alliance Wealth Management Group Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 632,241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,150.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 218,430 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 368,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 377,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after purchasing an additional 186,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $134.36 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $134.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average of $114.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

