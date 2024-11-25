Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $4.30 Million Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group reduced its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 0.65% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,844 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 204,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

