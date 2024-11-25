Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 2,453 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.4% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $598.45 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $455.41 and a one year high of $603.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.05. The firm has a market cap of $516.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

