Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 66,865 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CommScope from $2.70 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM opened at $4.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.09. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

