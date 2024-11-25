Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on monday.com from $296.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.81.

MNDY opened at $284.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.12, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $324.99.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

