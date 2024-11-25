Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,924 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Affirm from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,105. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,838. This trade represents a 38.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 580,843 shares of company stock valued at $32,256,766 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

AFRM opened at $66.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

