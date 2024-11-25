Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $403,000 Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,982. This represents a 70.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $164.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

