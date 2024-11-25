Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Price Target at $75.67

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

